18 Injured as a tourist bus hit a rock

18 Injured as a tourist bus hit a rock
A tourist bus hit a rock on its way towards Kailasagiri ghat road, injuring 18 persons.

Visakhapatnam : A tourist bus hit a rock on its way towards Kailasagiri ghat road, injuring 18 persons.


The incident happened on Monday evening when the tourists were returning from Kailasagiri.

Upon receiving the information, City Commissioner of Police Sankha Brata Bagchi reached the spot and shifted the victims to King George Hospital. The CP instructed the KGH doctors to provide quality treatment to the victims.

Fortunately, there were no casualties and the injured were said to be out of danger.

