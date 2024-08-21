  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

18 Workers injured in a reactor blast

18 Workers injured in a reactor blast
x
Highlights

Close to 18 injured in a reactor blast occurred at Escientia, accompany located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone.

Anakapalli: Close to 18 injured in a reactor blast occurred at Escientia, accompany located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone.

The incident happened on Wednesday during lunch break.

About 50 workers were at the incident spot, while 18 were said to be severely injured.

The accident victims were immediately rushed to the Anakapalli government and private hospitals for treatment.


District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Deepika reached the company and examining the incident area.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh instructed the officials concerned to provide quality treatment to the victims.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X