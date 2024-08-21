Live
- Deepti's talent and dedication deserve to be celebrated: Mithali Raj
- Haryana BJP launches campaign to invite suggestions for poll manifesto
- Siddaramaiah not ready to resign, even if sent to jail: BJP
- Playing with grandchildren may boost older adults' mental health: Study
- Two die in Chikiti hooch tragedy
- Aahana, Aanaya and Gunjan confident of strong show at U18 Basketball World Cup
- Eknath Shinde lays foundation for Ratnagiri airport terminal building
- Rahul Gandhi & Mallikarjun Kharge reach Srinagar
- Gurugram DBA threatens to go on strike if land allocation demand is not met
- Srinidhi Shetty starts shooting for ‘Telusu Kada’
Just In
18 Workers injured in a reactor blast
Highlights
Close to 18 injured in a reactor blast occurred at Escientia, accompany located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone.
Anakapalli: Close to 18 injured in a reactor blast occurred at Escientia, accompany located at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone.
The incident happened on Wednesday during lunch break.
About 50 workers were at the incident spot, while 18 were said to be severely injured.
The accident victims were immediately rushed to the Anakapalli government and private hospitals for treatment.
District Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Deepika reached the company and examining the incident area.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh instructed the officials concerned to provide quality treatment to the victims.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS