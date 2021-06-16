18,107 auto-rickshaw, taxi drivers derive benefit

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has said that the government for the third consecutive year has released funds to YSR Vahana Mitra scheme.

Around 18,107 auto and taxi drivers would benefit from the scheme. On Tuesday, the Collector accompanied by the MLAs of Panyam and Nandikotkur, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Arthur, participated in the video-conference of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The Collector has said that to help the auto and taxi drivers the government has brought in Vahana Mitra scheme. Every eligible driver can file application to avail the scheme. This year around 19,524 drivers have applied under the scheme and 18,107 auto and taxi drivers have been identified as eligible beneficiaries.

Each driver would be paid a sum of Rs 10,000. The government has released an amount of Rs 8,10,70,000 towards financial aid to the drivers, said the collector.

The MLAs of Panyam and Nandikotkur, Katasani and Arthur, have said that the government is ensuring the welfare of all sections of people. The schemes being introduced by the Chief Minister are being adopted by the Chief Ministers of several States across the country. As committed to his promises made during his padayatra, the Chief Minister has fulfilled almost all promises, they said. The earlier government has not even thought of extending help to the drivers, the MLAs said.

For the third consecutive time the financial assistance has been extended to the drivers. With the amount the driver can pay the insurance premium and can spare some for repairs. The government always stands by the people of all sections, added the MLAs, Katasani and Arthur.

Joint Collectors Dr Manzeer Jilani Samoon, MVK Srinivasulu, DTC Chander, auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers participated in the videoconference.