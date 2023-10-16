18th Junior National Soft Tennis Championship inaugurated

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Planning Commission Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated 18th Junior National Soft Tennis Championship for boys and girls at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Soft Tennis Federation of India president and Gujarat MLA Mahesh Kaswala played a match with Vishnu to mark the start of the tournament. As many as 23 State teams are participating in the five-day championship.

As part of the tournament, Andhra Pradesh’s player Bhavana took an oath along with other State team captains. During the event, Anusha, who represented the Indian Women’s team in the Asian Games in China, was felicitated by MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Mahesh Kaswala.

Speaking at the event, Soft Tennis Federation of India president and Gujarat MLA Kaswala said that the Soft Tennis Federation of India would work to introduce the sport in Olympics. For this purpose, the federation is taking steps to talk with the International Olympic Council soon. He congratulated the Indian contingent for winning over 100 medals in the recently concluded 19th Asian Games in China. The Indian Soft Tennis teams performed well in the tournament, and Anusha, who represented the Indian Women’s team, excelled in the quarter finals and secured fifth position.

Kaswala stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering holding Olympics in 2034 in India and he has initiated talks with the Indian Olympic Association representatives in this regard. He requested all State governments and local bodies to support outstanding players and encourage sports and games locally. He added that sports infrastructure needs to be provided in all States.

MLA Malladi Vishnu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is supportive of sports and games and encouraging international medal winners by offering government jobs and cash incentives.

Soft Tennis Federation of India Treasurer Vijay Solanki, Executive Director NG Vegda, former president Makwana, NTR District Sports Authority (DSA) Chief Coach SA Azeez, Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association Chairman Daram Naveen Kumar and General Secretary D Dilip Kumar and others participated in the event.