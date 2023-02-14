194 petitions received at Spandana

Chittoor: District Collector M Harinarayanan has received 194 petitions at the Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that 127 petitions among them were pertaining to the Revenue Department and 11 to the Housing Department.

He said that instructions were given to all the district officers to resolve people's grievances at the earliest. He said that the district has achieved the first place in the State for Spandana during 2021-22.

The Collector said that instructions were given to all the village and ward secretariats to conduct Spandana on every Monday.

Joint Collector S Venkateswarlu, DRO N Rajasekhar and others were present. Meanwhile, District SP Y Rishanth Reddy has received 17 petitions at the Spandana held at the district police office .