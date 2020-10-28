199 crore released under Rythu Bharosa in Guntur district

Guntur: The government credited Rs 199.21 crore financial assistance under YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme to 47,27,920 farmers in Guntur district on Tuesday. Similarly, financial assistance of Rs 11,500 each under the YSR Rytu Bharosa scheme was extended to 13,333 tenant farmers.

In addition to this, the government credited input subsidy to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains and floods in Sattenapalli, Pedakaurapadu, Tadikonda assembly constituencies.

Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupati, government Whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy, district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar, MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, MLAs Kilari Rosaiah, Vidadala Rajini, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, Dr Undavalli Sridevi, Mustafa, Namburu Sankara Rao were among those participated.