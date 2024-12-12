Udupi MP’s queries, More key highways on high-priority

Udupi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday about the progress of several key road development projects in Karnataka. The minister stated that the four-laning of the Mala Gate to Karkala stretch of NH-169, part of the Shivamogga-Mangaluru section, is 65% complete. The project, sanctioned at a cost of ₹177.94 crore on March 30, 2022, is expected to be completed by February 2025.

Responding to a written query by Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, Gadkari also provided updates on the status of other highway projects in the state. Office of the MP in Udupi today released the details to the press.

The two-laning of NH-73 from Ujire to Periyashanthi via Dharmasthala, including the removal of hazardous hairpin curves, has been sanctioned at ₹613.65 crore as of January 9, 2024. The project is currently in the bidding stage.

For the Charmadi Ghat stretch of NH-73 between Charmadi village and the ninth hairpin curve, the minister stated that widening the road to two lanes with paved shoulders (from km 75 to km 86.20) was sanctioned at ₹343.74 crore on January 19, 2024. The contract was awarded on October 25, 2024, though the executing agency is yet to be appointed. The upgradation of the remaining stretch (km 86.20 to km 99.20) has been included in the Annual Plan for 2024-25.

Regarding the Agumbe Ghat road development, Gadkari confirmed that the widening of NH-169A to two lanes with paved shoulders is also part of the Annual Plan for 2024-25. (eom)