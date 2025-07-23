1M1B holds job mela in Kuppam

Kuppam (Chittoor District): Towards youth empowerment and employment generation, the United Nations-accredited 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), in collaboration with the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA) and APSSDC, organised another edition of the 1M1B Job Mela in Kuppam on Tuesday.

The event witnessed the participation of over 500 youth from Chittoor and Kuppam regions, with more than 200 candidates securing job offers in various roles across industries.

Organised under the 1M1B Green Skills Academy, the initiative aims to create meaningful employment opportunities for young job seekers and empower them with career prospects in diverse sectors. The two-day job mela brought together more than 20 reputed companies and hundreds of candidates from across South India.

District Collector Sumit Kumar, MLC Kancharla Srikantha and KADA PD Vikas Marmat inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar said the mela was opening up vital employment avenues for local youth and boosting regional economic growth. He highlighted that focused efforts were being made in Kuppam to create employment opportunities and such job fairs play a significant role in that direction.

He informed that pre-screening and registration were completed on July 21, while interviews were held on July 22, with over 30 companies participating and offering more than 500 vacancies for candidates qualified from 10th standard to post-graduation.

MLC Srikanth lauded the event, stating that it was inspiring to see the youth gain industrial exposure and job opportunities, with the 1M1B Green Skills Academy rapidly turning Kuppam into a hub for sustainability, innovation, and future-ready skills.

KADA CEO Vikas Marmat said, “This edition of the 1M1B Job Mela was a great success, offering our youth direct access to industry experts and real job opportunities. Each event sees growing participation, reinforcing Kuppam’s emergence as a hub for employment.”

APSRTC Vice Chairman PS Muniratnam, Dr Suresh Babu, Raj Kumar, 1M1B Founder Manav Subodh, prominent company HR representatives, and KADA advisory committee members were among the attendees.