2 lakh accused in sexual offences geo-tagged, says Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that about 2 lakh sexual offenders were geotagged, and the police officials stepped up vigilance on their movements.

Speaking to the media in Guntur city on Monday, she said, "As soon as crime takes place, preliminary inquiry will be conducted and charge-sheet will be filed." She said accused in sexual harassment cases will be punished within 60 days.

Compared to other States, AP police are filing chargesheets relating to 98 per cent sexual offence cases within short time, she added.

The Minister condemned sexual assault of a 54-year-old person on a 14-year-old girl. 'The government created Disha App to check this type of sexual harassment cases and to provide security to the women and girls facing threat.'

She urged the women to download the Disha App and added that government set up Disha Police Stations. She suggested the girls and women to inform their parents immediately when they face sexual harassment. The government will take action against the accused in the minor girl sexual harassment case, she assured.

Replying to a question, Sucharita said that police booked a criminal case against the accused in minor girl rape case, Vinod Jain, under IPC 306, 354,354A, 354D, 509, POSCO Act.