Elon Musk announces free Starlink services for Venezuela

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk on Sunday announced that his satellite internet service Starlink will provide free broadband access to the people of Venezuela for one month to ensure uninterrupted connectivity amid the ongoing crisis in the country.

Musk shared the announcement on the social media platform X, saying the move was made “in support of the people of Venezuela.”

The Starlink network, which operates through a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, is expected to help maintain internet access during a period of political and security uncertainty.

“Starlink is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity,” it said in a post on X.

The announcement came shortly after Musk publicly welcomed the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a US military operation that was sanctioned by US President Donald Trump.

Reacting to the development, Musk said Venezuela could finally move toward prosperity with Maduro no longer in power. He made the comment in Spanish, writing that Venezuela can now have the prosperity it deserves.

Musk’s reaction did not come as a surprise, as he has been a long-time and vocal critic of the Maduro government.

Over the past few years, the billionaire has repeatedly called for political change in Venezuela, blaming the country’s economic collapse on government policies.

During Venezuela’s elections in 2024, Musk openly supported the opposition and called for a regime change. He strongly backed opposition leader María Corina Machado, who later won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025.

Musk has said that Venezuela would benefit from leadership that allows the country to develop its vast natural resources.

In one of his posts in April 2024, Musk said Venezuela was rich in natural resources and could have been very prosperous if past leaders had not expanded government control to what he described as extreme socialism.

He later reiterated his support for the opposition, saying it was time for Venezuelans to get a chance at a better future.

Throughout 2024, Musk continued to target Maduro with sharp criticism, at times using strong language against the Venezuelan leader.