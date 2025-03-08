  • Menu
2 Nellore youth die in accident in Chennai

In a tragic incident, two Kurnool youth died in a road accident on the outskirts of Chennai City of Tamil Nadu State in the early hours of Friday.

Nellore: In a tragic incident, two Kurnool youth died in a road accident on the outskirts of Chennai City of Tamil Nadu State in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as G Srayas (25), son of an advocate G Venugopal and K Danish Reddy (28), grandson of late Ramana Reddy.

According to sources, the duo went to Chennai in a car to meet their friend, studying in an engineering college. Sources say that the car, in which they were travelling, hit a lorry from rear, and the duo died on the spot.

