20 CC cameras sanctioned for Nandikotkur sub-jail
Nandikotkur (Nandyal): Nandikotkur sub-jail superintendent Mallaiah said that the government has sanctioned 20 closed circuit (cc) cameras to the jail.
Speaking to media persons on Saturday, the superintendent said that the cameras would be installed after getting the directions from the higher authorities. With the installation of CC cameras in the sub-jail, Mallaiah said that it would be easy to monitor the activities in and around the jail premises. The CC cameras will be more helpful for protection, security and safety of sub-jail.
