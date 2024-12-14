Live
WPL 2025 Auction: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, venue
New Delhi: The WPL 2025 Auction is scheduled to be held on Sunday in Bengaluru, with 120 players set to go under the hammer for selection by the five franchises.
The auction pool includes 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, featuring three emerging talents from Associate Nations. Of these, 30 players are capped (9 Indian, 21 overseas), while 90 are uncapped (82 Indian, 8 overseas). With most franchises retaining their core squads, only 19 slots remain open, including 5 for overseas players.
The marquee players in this year’s auction include Tejal Hasabnis, Sneh Rana, Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Heather Knight (England), Orla Prendergast (Ireland), Lauren Bell (England), Kim Garth (Australia), and Danielle Gibson (England), alongside several other prominent names.
Available purse for franchises:
Delhi Capitals - Rs. 2.5 crore
Gujarat Giants - Rs. 4.4 crore
Mumbai Indians - Rs. 2.65 crore
UP Warriorz - Rs. 3.9 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs. 3.25 crore
Here's everything you need to know about the WPL 2025 Auction:
When: Sunday, December 15
Where: Bengaluru, India
Time: The player auction will begin at 3 pm while the broadcast will start 30 minutes early.
Live streaming on: JioCinema
Television broadcast on: Sports18 - 1 (SD & HD)