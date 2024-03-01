20 families in Kadiri town join YSRCP

20 families from Etodu village in Kadiri town, under Thanakallu mandal, have joined the YSR Congress party. The joining took place at the office of former MLA Dr. Kadapala Mohan Reddy in Kadiri town. MLA candidate BS Maqbool and former sarpanch Battala Venkataramana extended a warm welcome to the new members.

BS Maqbool, speaking at the event, expressed his commitment to stand by the new members who have joined the party. He highlighted the welfare schemes provided by the state government and urged the new members to work towards ensuring Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's victory for the second time.

The new members were particularly attracted to the YSR Congress party after leaving TDP, which they believe is diminishing in the state. They were advised to work diligently to support the party's goals. The MLA candidate, Boya Santhamma, and the Hindupuram parliamentary candidate were also present at the event.

Among those who joined the party were M. Ramana Reddy, Ramesh, Mahesh, Shankarappa, Someushekhar, Uthappa, Jayaram, Marappa, Narasimhulu