20- year-girl from UP ends life in Vizianagaram, love affair suspected

In a tragic incident, Chimpi Shiny (20) from Ayatpur of Uttar Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging herself in the local garden on Sunday morning in Vizianagaram. Details of this incident are as follows. Chimpi Shiny is working in a private hotel in Visakhapatnam. She, along with two other young women, rented a house in Thotapalem Shirdisainath Colony in Vizianagaram a month ago. The three of them partied on Saturday night and fell asleep around 2.30 am.



On Sunday morning around 6.30 am, when the owner of the house saw, Shiny had hanged herself by fixing a chinni to the window in the bedroom. It is learned that she is orphan and suspected love affair could be the reason for death.



Police have started investigation to see if there is any other reason. On the complaint of the home owner, One Town SI Vijay reached the spot and investigated and registered a case.