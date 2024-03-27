200 families join in TDP in Odi Cheruvu mandal

As many as 200 families have joined the TDP party from YCP in Odi Cheruvu mandal center, in a major political development ahead of the upcoming elections. The event was attended by former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy, TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy, husband Palle Venkata krishna Kishore Reddy, Janasena In-Charge Patti Chandrasekhar, and BJP alliance leaders.

During the event, former Minister Dr. Palle Raghunath Reddy expressed confidence that the YCP party would face defeat in the upcoming election. He emphasized the importance of bringing the TDP alliance to power for the development of Andhra Pradesh. He called for the defeat of YCP MLA Sridhar Reddy and the toxic culture of land mafia in Puttaparthi constituency.









TDP candidate Palle Sindhura Reddy thanked the people for their support and expressed her gratitude towards her uncle, Palle Raghunath Reddy. She encouraged the attendees to vote for the cycle symbol in the upcoming election and assured them that the future of their children would be secure under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu.



Palle Kishore Reddy highlighted the importance of the TDP Janasena BJP alliance for public development and warned against the repercussions of a victory for the YCP party. Janasena In-Charge Chandrasekhar called for unity among party workers to ensure a victory for the TDP's joint candidate, Palle Sindhura Reddy.

Numerous individuals, including Boddu Jayanna, V Sivashankar Reddy, and many others, joined TDP from YCP during the event. They were welcomed into the party by wearing TDP scarves. The event was attended by TDP convener Jayachandra, former ZPTC Pitta Obul Reddy, and other party leaders and activists.

Overall, the event served as a significant boost for the TDP party and its alliance partners, as they gear up for the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.