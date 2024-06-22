21-yr-old Woman raped, murdered in Bapatla dist

Bapatla : A woman, who went to answer nature’s call near the railway track at Eepurupalem village in Chirala mandal in Bapatla district, was found raped and murdered on Friday morning.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Guntur Range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi, Bapatla Collector P Ranjith Basha and SP Vakul Jindal visited the scene of offence and announced that the police appointed five teams to investigate and arrest the perpetrators. Anitha consoled the grieving family and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the victim.

According to the details by police and locals, a 21-year-old woman residing in Eepurupalem went to railway track side to relieve her bowel in the early morning on Friday. As she didn’t return home after sometime, her father went in search of her and found her dead body.

The police reached the spot and suspected that she was raped and murdered by unidentified people. The clues team was pressed into service. The police seized the slippers, water bottle and clothes of the victim. SP Vakul Jindal inspected the scene of offence and inquired with the locals.

Home Minister Anitha reached Eepurupalem in the evening and was briefed on the incident by SP Vakul Jindal and IG Sarvashresth Tripathi.

She visited the crime scene, consoled the family members of the victim, and announced a Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the family of the victim. She assured that justice will be done to the victim’s family by severely punishing the culprits.

Responding to the suspicion that some ganja addicts committed the crime, Anitha alleged that the earlier YSRCP government encouraged the ganja mafia in the State, but this government would eliminate the ganja gangs from the State.

She said that the police were already given a free hand to eradicate ganja smugglers, transporters and peddlers with iron fists, and she is expecting the police to act immediately.