22-year-old-man washed away in Vakula river
Allagadda ( Nandyal): In an unfortunate incident, a 22-year-old man accidentally fell in Vakula river and washed away during the immersion of Ganesh idols at Allagadda town on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Bhuma Chandrasekhar Reddy. According to information, the immersion of Ganesh idols was conducted on Friday in Nandyal district.
As part of it, large number idols were taken to the nearby Vakula river for immersion in Allagadda town. As there was more number of idols, the immersion has continued till the early hours of Saturday. Sources said Chandrasekhar Reddy accidentally slipped from the platform from where the idols would be immersed and fell in Vakula river and washed away in the heavy currents.
The rescue team members immediately plunged into action to rescue Chandrasekhar Reddy but their efforts failed. Due to darkness, the body was not traced, stated a source.