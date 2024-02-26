23.75 cr new critical care block to come up at Ruia hospital

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually laid the foundation stone for Rs 23.75 crore worth critical care block to be built up at Ruia hospital in Tirupati on Sunday. The 50-bedded hospital will be constructed under Ayushman Bharat initiative. The Prime Minister has dedicated five new AIIMS hospitals across the country virtually from Rajkot in Gujarat and laid foundations stones for several critical care blocks in various States.

The critical care block at Ruia hospital is one among them and it is aimed at providing quality medical care to poor patients. On this occasion, a programme was held at SV Medical College auditorium on Sunday evening to watch the Prime Minister programme through video conferencing.

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Ruia hospital superintendent Dr G Ravi Prabhu, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrasekharan and others were present.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the Central government is committed towards making the country number one in the world through Viksit Bharat initiatives. As part of this, over 200 health critical care blocks will be built in 23 states and union territories with Rs 11,700 crore to strengthen various hospitals to provide better medical services.

Later, the Deputy CM, Joint Collector and others took part in unveiling the foundation stone laying ceremony plaque for the critical care block. Speaking on the occasion, Narayana Swamy said that both the state and central governments have been giving importance to the health sector. The proposed critical care block will help in providing various emergency services to the poor people of the region.

Government maternity hospital superintendent Dr Parthasarathi Reddy, Additional DM&HO Dr C Aruna Sulochana Devi, DPMO Srinivasa Rao and others also attended the programme.