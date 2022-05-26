2,380 students to appear for AP Polycet in Konaseema

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): Konaseema District Revenue Officer Ch Sathibabu instructed the officials to conduct the AP Polycet -2022 common entrance examination in a peaceful and congenial atmosphere in the district. He said that the examination will be conducted on May 29 in the district.

He held a review with officials at the Collectorate in Amalapuram on Thursday. A total of 2,380 students are going to attend the examination and the officials have arranged eight examination centres in Amalapuram and two in Mukteswaram in the district. He said that the examination will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm. He asked the officials to ensure that the examination halls have proper ventilation and power supply.

He directed the officials not to arrange any counters for students to deposit mobile phones. He said that drinking water facilities have been made available at every examination centre to ensure that no students are dehydrated due to heat. He said that they have kept the question paper bundles in Ainavilli police station in a safe manner. The RTC service will be free for the students attending the examination.