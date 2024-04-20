24th Ward Welcomes MLA Candidate KK Raju with Warmth in Campaign

The MLA candidate of the Visakhapatnam Constituency, Shri KK Raju from the YSR Congress Party, was warmly welcomed at every step of his election campaign in the north. Conducting his campaign in Nakkavanipalem and Kranti Nagar areas on Friday, under the leadership of 24th Ward Corporator Sadi Padma Reddy, Raju highlighted the welfare fruits and development programs initiated by the YCP government in the last five years. He urged the people to cast their precious votes in favor of the YCP in the upcoming election.

The event was attended by MLC Penumatsa Suresh Raju, North Constituency Election Observers Shri Chokkakula Venkatarao and Banala Srinivasa Rao, as well as senior leaders such as GV Ravi Raju. Former Corporators, GV Ramani, Boxer Raju, Co-Option Member Senapati Apparao, Corporators Vavilapalli Prasad and Barkat Ali, jcs convener Karri Muralikrishna Reddy, Amar Reddy, Ward Presidents Gujju Venkata Reddy, Paidi Ramana, P. Sunitha, and other 24th Ward senior leaders and activists were also present.

The campaign highlighted the achievements of the YCP government and encouraged the residents to vote for the party in the upcoming election to ensure its victory once again.