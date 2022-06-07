250 farmer groups to get farm tools worth `24.89 cr in Tirupati

Tirupati/Rayachoti: Arrangements are in full swing at SV University Tarakarama stadium for the launch of Dr YSR Yantra Seva scheme on Tuesday. The scheme will be formally launched by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from Guntur district while the district level programme will be held at SVU stadium. District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy inspected the arrangements, tractors and other equipment to be distributed to the farmers on Monday.

The Collector said that under the scheme, 250 farmers groups will get Rs 24.89 crore worth of agricultural machinery in the district. A mega mela will be held at the SVU stadium to distribute 180 tractors, 13 rice harvesting machines and 57 other agriculture equipment. All types of farmers under different Rythu Bharosa Kendras can hire these machines on rental basis. YSR yantra seva kendras will become community hiring centres of farm mechanisation under which farmer groups are set up.

Tractors, ploughs, rotovators, sprayers, harvesting machines etc., will be made available across the district. He said that Chandragiri constituency will get 20 tractors, and two other agriculture machinery/farm tools, Venkatagiri will be given 26 tractors, nine harvesting machines, 13 farm tools while Gudur will get 28 tractors, one harvesting machine and six farm tools. Similarly, Sullurpet will be given 40 tractors, three harvesting machines along with 16 farm tools whereas Srikalahasti will get 24 tractors and seven other farm tools. Nagari constituency has been allotted nine tractors while Satyavedu will be given 33 tractors along with farm tools. District agriculture officer S Dorasani and other officials were present during the Collector's visit to Tarakarama stadium.In Annamayya district, agriculture officer Uma Maheswaramma on Monday said 153 tractors and 3 paddy harvesting machines will be distributed to 153 custom hiring centre (CHCs) groups under the purview of 400 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams(RBKs) in Annamayya district under Dr YSR Yantra Seva scheme. Speaking to media here, she said that each tractor worth Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh would be given at subsidy rate of 40 percent that includes 50 percent bank loan, 10 percent farmers share and each paddy harvesting mechine costing Rs 25 lakh would be given at subsidy of Rs 12.50 lakh, 50 percent bank loan, Rs 12.50 lakh farmers share, would be distributed to each 5-member group of farmers. M Sampath Kumar Reddy of Sri Kumara Swamy Rythu Mitra Sangam in Gundluru village of Rajampet mandal told we are very happy with the government's decision. Thanks to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of his initiative in implementing Dr YSR Yantra Seva scheme. Annamaiag District Collector P S Girisha said that farmers would conduct agriculture operations under farm mechanisation scheme from current kharif season.

He said that the government will also facilitate agriculture tools like rotovators and sprayers under subsidy system to CHCs in future.