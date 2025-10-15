250 mobiles handed over to owners

Guntur: Guntur district SP Vakul Jindal handed over 250 recovered cell phones to their owners at a programme held at the DPO here on Tuesday. The value of cell phones he gave to the owners is Rs 50 lakh. Speaking on this occasion, he said police continue to stand by victims by tracing and returning lost and stolen mobile phones. So far, around 3,414 mobile phones worth Rs 6.82 crore have been recovered and returned to owners. He advised the public to immediately lodge complaints on the national cyber crime helpline 1930 if their phones are lost or stolen to prevent misuse. He emphasised that as financial transactions are increasingly conducted through mobile phones, public awareness about cybercrimes is essential. He urged citizens to report any suspicious or threatening calls to 1930.

“Many people face serious inconvenience when they lose their mobile phones or when they are stolen, as they often contain personal, banking, and confidential information which can be misused by criminals. Upon receiving complaints from victims, the police use advanced technical tools to trace the devices and return them,” he said. He further advised citizens that if their phone is lost or stolen, they should immediately report it to the police helpline 8688831574 or lodge a complaint through the CEIR website.