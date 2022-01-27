2,500 cr sanctioned from Centre for CBIC works: Collector Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said the Union government had sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore for developing infrastructure facilities in 2,500 acres under Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) in Chillakur and Kota mandals. Addressing at Police Parade grounds after hoisting the national flag to mark the Republic Day celebration on Wednesday, he said the node is being developed in 11,340 acres and tenders are being invited for developing in 2,500 acres. The Collector also said arrangements are being made for setting up prestigious units such as Jindal, Kribhco, Greenlam, Concorde and Midhani with Rs 5,796 crore that provides employment for around 6,000 people. He also said they were taking all measures for starting MSME Park for Plastic and Packaging industries in 174 acres with Rs 23 crore in Atmakur constituency. He said officials have cleared 473 proposals of 258 industries through a single window system.

Chakradhar Babu said Nellore stands second in the country with 74 model villages selected by the Centre under Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana. He also reminded that Nellore Municipal Corporation had bagged the first position in the country winning a prize of Rs 10 cr for utilising the latest equipment for cleaning the drainage system and arranging loans through NSKFDC to the workers to improving their livelihood.

He also said they had started fishing harbour works at Juvvaladinne in Bogole mandal proposed with Rs 288.89 crore and it facilitates berthing of 1,250 boats. He said retaining wall works of Sarvepalli Canal with Rs 110 crore were progressing in the city limits and 86.35 percent of Penna and 89.01 percent of Sangam Barrage works have been completed till now. He handed meritorious certificates to senior officials and other employees during the occasion.