He makes things look easy: Smith on 241-run partnership with Head

Brisbane: Australia batter Steve Smith was in awe of his teammate Travis Head as the duo added a 241-run massive fourth wicket partnership on Day 2 of the third Test against India at The Gabba on Sunday.

Head, who scored 152 off 160 balls, was the aggresor during the partnership and struck his ninth Test century. It was also his second consecutive century against India in the series after hitting 140 in the first innings of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval.

On the other hand, Smith, who was struggling in the series, ended his 18-month century drought to capitalise on the occasion to bring up his 33rd Test hundred, surpassing Australia great Steve Waugh.

Reflecting on his stand with Head that put Australia in a commanding position in the match, Smith praised his partner for making things easy for him in the middle.

"It was nice. The top three did a pretty good job. They played 50 balls each. The new ball was doing a fair bit. It was nice to get in, get some luck early and get that partnership with Heady. He makes things look easy. The scoreboard is moving so quickly. I was toe-to-toe with him after the break but it was wonderful to watch him go. I had the best seat in the house,” Smith told the Australian broadcaster.

India started the day on high with early wickets of openers Usman Khawaja (21) and Nathan McSweeney (9) off Jasprit Bumrah in the opening spell. Despite hitting the perfect length from the other end, Akash Deep failed to get any breakthrough as Nitish Kumar Reddy gave India their third wicket - Marnus Labuschagne (12) - that left Australia at 75/3.

But Smith and Head made sure that Australia didn't lose any more wickets in the session and went on to shift the momentum in their favour with the match-setting partnership.

“We have had few partnerships before and hopefully, more to go. I felt good. Missed out for a little while now. Nice to get to triple figures. I said to a few guys. Batting has been difficult, especially against the new ball. A lot of credit must go to them as well,” Smith added.

Australia were 405/7 at the stumps with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc unbeaten on 45 and 7, respectively.

For India, Bumrah returned with the figures of 5-72 while Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy only got one wicket apiece.