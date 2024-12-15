Live
- BJP questions Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) alliance over Aaditya Thackeray's Savarkar-Nehru remark
- Maha Oppn to boycott customary CM tea meet, cites rising farmers' distress, atrocities against Dalits
- Mikheil Kavelashvili is new Georgian President
- He makes things look easy: Smith on 241-run partnership with Head
- Decline in TB cases & deaths in India ‘remarkable’, shows ‘political commitment’, says former WHO Director
- PKL 11: Delhi dedicates win over Haryana to ‘junior express’
- Cyclone kills 14 in French territory Mayotte
- 3rd Test: Head, Smith centuries flatten India on Day 2
- AAP Announces Final Candidate List For 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, Kejriwal To Contest From New Delhi
- Bangladesh unrest has delayed execution of some vital projects: Tripura CM
Just In
PKL 11: Delhi dedicates win over Haryana to ‘junior express’
In a heartwarming display of team spirit and celebration, the Dabang Delhi K.C. dedicated their recent victory over the Haryana Steelers to the captain and star player Naveen Kumar's newborn son.
Pune: In a heartwarming display of team spirit and celebration, the Dabang Delhi K.C. dedicated their recent victory over the Haryana Steelers to the captain and star player Naveen Kumar's newborn son.
Head coach Joginder Narwal revealed the emotional backstory behind their win, highlighting how personal milestones can fuel athletic excellence.
"Yesterday we received very good news when we were together. Naveen was going to leave, but because of the unavailability of a flight and the match against Haryana Steelers, he said, 'No sir, I will play today, and then I will go.' When we got the news, he cut a cake. The entire team celebrated, and this victory is for our son, the junior express,” said Narwal.
The match against the table-toppers was anything but easy. After a slow start, they picked up the pace led by Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar, as the team showcased remarkable resilience and strategic gameplay.
Joginder emphasised their preparedness and motivation. “We came with a plan, and we played according to that plan. Our defence played exceptionally well, and we defeated the table-toppers.
"We knew every player's strength. We slightly changed our plan, trying to focus more on defence. We were a bit behind at the start, but we know how to make a comeback.
“Here, all teams are equal. Whether a team is on top of the table or at the bottom, every match is crucial,” he added.
With the playoffs edging closer and more matches to come, including an upcoming game against the Bengal Warriorz, the team remains focused and optimistic. Their recent win, dedicated to Naveen Kumar's newborn son, symbolises the perfect blend of personal joy and professional achievement.