2.56 lakh to get pensions in Kadapa

Kadapa (YSR District): Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the welfare of all sections. Participating as chief guest in the YSR Pension Kanuka distribution programme at 25 and 34 divisions here on Sunday, he said during TDP regime, people faced several hurdles in getting pension for various reasons.

Noticing the practical problems in getting pension during Praja Sankalpa Yatra, the Chief Minister assured them to address the issue on priority basis and hiked the pension from Rs 2,500 per month to Rs 2,750 this year in the interest of old aged people. He said 2,56,847 lakh pensions will be distributed in the district.

He wished the state would receive good rains and the farmers would get good harvest and Minimum Support Price for their produce. 25th division corporator Suryanarayana, 34 division corporator Ali Akbar and party leaders were present.