25L C vitamin tablets to be distributed in Chandragiri

Tirupati: As many as 25 lakh C vitamin tablets will be distributed to 1.5 lakh families in Chandragiri constituency from Monday. Government chief whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, reviewing the supportive measures taken up to provide relief to the people hit by lockdown at TUDA Office on Sunday, said that the distribution of C vitamin tablets, atleast 15 tablets each to a family for enhancing immunity, will be formally launched in MPDO office in MR Palli on Monday.

Free distribution of essentials through fair price shops is being provided to those not having white ration cards and so far, essentials were distributed to 6,000 persons without card, he said.

Reddy reviewed sanitation, maintenance of lockdown and also medical service provided in the hospitals and also testing of people suspected for Covid-19. Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) vice-chairman Harikrishna, who is also nodal officer for Chandragiri constituency, OSD Bhaskar Naidu and others were present.