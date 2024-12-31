26% decline in crimes against women

Vijayawada: Crime incidents decreased under the limits of the NTR po-lice Commissionerate in 2024 compared to the previous year. Crime against women, bodily offences, and cheating cases decreased, said S V Rajasekhar Babu, the Commis-sioner of Police, NTR district police Commissionerate on Monday.

Addressing a media conference at the Command Control Room on Monday, the CP released the crime data for the year 2024. Rajasekhar Babu said crimes against women and children decreased.

He informed that 39 cases of rape and attempt to rape were reported in 2024 against 59 cases in 2023. A total of 1,150 dowry harassment cases were reported in 2023 and the figure decreased to 806 in 2024. There is a decline of cases related to outraging of modesty in 2024. A total of 421 cases of outraging of modesty were registered in 2023 against 364 this year recording a de-cline of 13 per cent. He informed that 15 women were murdered in 2024 and the same number of women mur-dered in 2023 also.

A total of five dowry deaths were reported in 2024 against three in 2023. There is a decrease of rape and attempt to rape cases.

A total of 1,658 cases related to crime against women were registered in 2023 and the number of cases decreased to 1,256 in 2024 with a decline of 26 per cent.

Bodily offences decreased in the year 2024 compared to 2023. A total of 36 murders were reported in 2023 and it decreased to 32 in 2024. Attempt-to-murder cases were increased in 2024. A total of 92 attempt-to-murder cases registered in 2024 against 41 cases in 2023.

In all, 877 hurt cases were reported in 2023 and 751 cases were registered in 2024 with a decrease of 14 per cent.

Cheating cases decreased by five per cent in 2024. A total of 563 cases were reported in 2023 and it decreased to 530 in 2024.

Commissioner of Police Rajasekhar Babu said the number of CC cameras will be increased in the city. He said there is a plan to install 10,000 CC cameras in the next six months and stated that every offence and crime incident should be recorded in the CC cameras and it is the aim of the Vijayawada police. He said the CC camera footage helps police to detect the crime and identify the culprits.

Referring to drones, the Police Commissioner said drone deployment has been increased in and around the city in 2024 compared to 2023. He said only 41 drone deploy-ment instances took place in 2023 and it increased to 685 by 2024 and most importantly the drones are used to collect information on traffic congestion. He said the police own 27 drones in 2024 compared to only three drones in 2023.