264 lost mobile phones returned to owners

Vizianagaram: In a significant operation, the Vizianagaram District Cyber Cell has successfully traced and returned 264 lost mobile phones, valued at Rs 42.85 lakhs, to their owners.

On Wednesday, SP Vakul Jindal stated that who lose their mobile phones no need to visit the Cyber Cell office in Vizianagaram town. Instead, they can lodge complaints at their nearest police station. The district police have implemented a special Missing Mobile Tracking System to facilitate this process. To make the process more accessible, the district police have introduced a special mobile number, 8977945606, for receiving complaints. Victims can simply send a “Hi” message to this number and receive a Google Form. After filling out and submitting the form, the complaint will be registered, and necessary steps will be taken to trace the missing mobile phone.

So far, the district police have tracked and returned approximately 3,300 mobile phones worth Rs 6 crores to victims. In the most recent effort, 264 phones were recovered through the continuous efforts of the Cyber Cell team. SP Vakul Jindal warned the public against purchasing mobile phones from unknown individuals without proper receipts, as this could lead to legal complications. Additional SP P Soumya Latha, Vizianagaram DSP M Srinivasa Rao, Cyber Cell CI B Srinivasa Rao, SB CIs AV Leelarao, Cyber Cell SI Najeema Begum attended the programme.