2,797 police force deployed at Kotappakonda temple

Guntur: Elaborate security arrangements are being made at Trikoteswara Swamy temple in Kotappakonda on the occasion of auspicious Maha Sivaratri on March 1.

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni is deploying 2,797 police personnel for Kotappakonda festivities to maintain law and order and to provide security to the devotees visiting the temple.

About 10 lakh devotees are expected to visit Kotappakonda for Maha Sivaratri festivities on March 1. Taking this into consideration, the police department is making elaborate security arrangements.

One additional SP, 13 DSPs, 59 Circle Inspectors, 147 SIs, 740 HGs, two platoons of APSP battalion would be deployed for Kotappakonda festivities.

Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni has already visited Kotappakonda and reviewed security arrangements. He had given suggestions and advice to the police officials. The police department will get additional force from Nellore, Kadapa, Chittoor and Prakasam districts, which would be deployed to Kotappakonda. He instructed the police officials to check for traffic jams.

The police imposed restrictions on traffic on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri (Kotappakonda Tirunalla) on March 1. The devotees having VIP passes coming from Narasaraopet would have to park their vehicles at parking place at Nagireddy Guest House. Ordinary devotees come from Narasaraopet should reach via Yalamanda and park their vehicles at general parking at Yadav Satram. Ordinary devotees coming from Chilakaluripet, should park their vehicles at Sarada Pharmacy College and go to hillock on the ghat road.