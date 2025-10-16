2nd plant resource centre in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will set up its second Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) at Sanaghagara in Keonjhar district, officials said on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here on Tuesday evening.

The project, envisioned as a flagship initiative by the Chief Minister, will be developed over 134 acres and is slated for completion by 2027, officials said. The project aims to promote biodiversity conservation, research and education, and community engagement, while serving as a year-round eco-tourism destination, they said. It was decided at the meeting that the centre will feature thematic gardens and showcase a wide variety of plant species, including orchids, roses, bamboos, cacti, and forest fruits, fern garden, medicinal plant garden, a flower market and a children’s play area.

Majhi asked the officials to develop the RPRC as a special tourist destination near Sanaghagara waterfall and keep it open for tourists throughout the year.

Since elephant encroachment is high in this area, he also advised the Keonjhar district administration to take necessary steps to prevent human-elephant conflicts, including the creation of deep trenches, and to ensure that the natural flow of Machhakandana river passing through the proposed site remains unaffected.

The State’s first RPRC was established in Bhubaneswar in 1985 as a recreational garden with an aim to provide a green lung for the people of the State capital.