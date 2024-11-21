3-day hackathon inaugurated at Women Biotech Incubation Facility

Tirupati : A three-day hackathon aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship was inaugurated by Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma at the Women Biotech Incubation Facility, a DBT-BioNEST initiative on Wednesday.

The event saw active participation from professors, researchers and students, representing institutions such as SPMVV, SVU, SVIMS, and Mohan Babu Universities. They presented innovative ideas spanning diverse fields including agriculture, waste-to-wealth transformation, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT).

During the inaugural session, Prof Uma emphasised the significance of nurturing ideas with long-term business potential that address pressing societal challenges. Over 30 ideas were screened and the event provided a platform for participants to refine their solutions under expert guidance.

Deans Prof Sujathamma and Prof C Vani, School of Engineering Director Prof Mallikarjun and CEOs of incubation centres Dr Surya Kumar and Dr V Kalrani took part. Experts such as Dr Vamsi from SVU and Dr Mohan from Agriculture University also interacted with participants, offering valuable insights and advice.