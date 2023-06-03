3-day Jyeshtabhishekam begins at Lord’s temple in Tirumala

Tirumala : The three-day celestial Jyeshtabhishekam commenced at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala on Friday. As part of the fete, ritwicks performed shanti Homa, Shata Kalash pratista avahana, Nava Kalash pratista avahana, Kankakana pratista at Yagashala ahead of Kankana dharana. Thereafter the temple priests performed Snapana Thirumanjanam to the utsava idols of Sri Malayappaswami and his consorts amidst sonorous chanting of Stree Sutkam, Purusha suktam, Bhu suktam, Neela sutkam and Narayana suktam during the hour long snapanam held in the flower decked Kalyana Mandapam located in Sampangi prakaram in the shrine. Later in the evening, the processional deities, Malayappa Swamy and Ammavarlu adorned with diamond (vajra) kavacham mounted on palanquin taken in a procession on the Mada streets after the Sahasra deepalankara seva.

Similarly, the utsava idols will be adorned with pearl kavacham on Saturday and gold kavacham on Sunday and will be taken in a procession to bless the devotees on the four Mada streets, around the temple. TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy couple, TTD board member Maruti Prasad and temple Deputy EO Loganathan were present.