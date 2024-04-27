Mulugu: People want liberation from PM Modi, says Seethakka

Mulugu : ‘People in the country want to be liberated from PM Narendra modi and see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister’, asserted Minister for Panchayati Raj and Women’s Welfare Seetakka here on Friday while campaigning for Mahabubabad Lok Sabha candidate Balram Naik.

She criticised the BJP, while claiming to be Hindus’ party, for imposing GST even on scented sticks and collecting Rs.54 lakh crore as GST from the poor. She said people had voted out BRS for not working as per their wishes.

The minister stated that ‘our Rahul Gandhi is guarantee of gaurantees’. The party is trying to save its leaders and activists, while appealing for victory of Naik with a big majority, she added.



About 200 BRS activists from Mulugu, Venkatapur, Kannaigudam, Eturunagarm and Mangapet mandals joined the ruling party.

Seetakka welcomed them by offering Congress scarves at the Mulugu constituency broad-based meeting here as the chief guest. State Grandhalaya Samstha chairman Riyaz, Dr. Anil, were present while DCC chief Paidakula Ashok presided.

The minister alleged that the BJP, afraid of not coming back to power, was getting cases registered against the Opposition leaders and imprisoning them. ‘Under the present circumstances Indiramma rule should be ushered in’. She said the ruling party was implementing welfare schemes without any caste discrimination.



Seetakka hit out at the saffron party demanding to know how many of the promised two crore jobs every year have been given. ‘None of assurances given by PM Modi have been honoured, like depositing 15 lakh in the Jandhan accounts of people’. Voters should ponder over this and think before voting. Both the BJP and BRS have no right to seek votes’.

The minister advised party activists to work with the aim of making Rahul Gandhi PM and ensure a big win for Naik. She asserted that the ruling party within 100 days of coming to power had implemented the promised six guarantees, while accusing the BRS of looting the State during its ten-year rule.

She said the Congress aims to make the farmer the king. ‘it is giving interest-free loans to women along with life cover.

