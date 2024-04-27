Live
Just In
Khammam: BJP, Cong are anti-BC, alleges MP Ravichandra
A head of the Lok Sabha elections, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra urged voters and leaders from marginalised communities to throw their support behind BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao.
Ravichandra emphasised that Nama deserves the backing of all BCs. He accused the Congress party of targeting BCs, citing the removal of K Nagabhushanam, the former chairman of the DCCB (District Cooperative Central Bank), as evidence of their neglect.
Addressing a rally in support of BRS MP candidate Nama Nageswara Rao on Friday, the MP highlighted the initiatives taken during former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tenure, such as granting valuable land to 86 BC castes for community centres in Hyderabad.
He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that despite claiming to support BCs, Modi had not established a separate BC ministry or considered the demand for a caste census during his decade-long tenure.
Ravichandra stressed that electing leaders like Nageswara Rao was crucial to safeguarding BC rights. In turn, the BRS party’s candidate sought cooperation from BCs for his re-election bid and promised to represent their interests in Parliament.
Meanwhile, MLC Tata Madhusudan, president of BRS district, echoed Ravichandra’s sentiments, urging Yadavs to teach the Congress a lesson following the removal of BC politician Nagabhushan from his DCCB chairman position, allegedly orchestrated by three district ministers.