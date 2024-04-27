Karimnagar: BJP always works for Dalit’s welfare says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar : BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has claimed that INC stands for “Italian National Congress” and the original Congress party was not of India but was founded by the British.

He reminded that the in-charge of the Congress party’s foreign affairs department, Shyam Pitroda, had made this clear. Law and order under control and the country is safe because of Modi.

Bandi Sanjay along with SC Morcha national secretary S. Kumar, state presidents Kondeti Sridhar, former presidents Koppu Bhasha and others attended ‘Dalit Sammelanam’ organised at Manukondur under the auspices of BJP SC Morcha on Friday. BJP is the party that strictly implements Ambedkar’s constitution, he said.

On this occasion, Bandi Sanjay said when Ambedkar died, it was the Congress party that insulted him by moving his body to Mumbai instead of keeping it in Delhi. Congress is a fraudulent party that never cares about Dalits except during elections. KCR has cheated the Dalits by promising to make a Dalit CM if Telangana comes.



Congress in its election manifesto in the name of Indira Abhaya Hastam promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 12 lakh to each SC family. Congress is the party that cheated by promising to provide Rs 6 lakh for housing in the name of Indiramma scheme. Voters should support BJP for Dalits welfare, Bandi Sanjay said. S. Kumar said that no other party except BJP is implementing Ambedkar’s ideologies. All other parties including Congress saw Dalits as a vote bank. Noticing this, Ambedkar divided the Congress and along with the Jana Sangh worked continuously for the implementation of Dalit rights in the Parliament.



Bandi Sanjay, who constantly strives for the advancement of SC, ST and BC should be elected with huge majority. BJP has no intention of reducing SC reservations.. If the BJP comes back to power, Muslim reservations will be abolished, he said.

