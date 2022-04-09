3 infants die at RIMS hospital in 2 days

Kadapa: In just a matter of two days, three infants are believed to have died due to the negligence o0f the RIMS hospital in Kadapa. It is said that the hospital lacks the equipment to treat the infants.

It is reported that the doctors are treating 30 infants with help of just one monitor machine. The latest death of an infant took place on Friday night after the infant lost consciousness.

The parents and relatives of the infants are demanding justice at the hospital. They alleged that the deaths of infants are taking place due to mere negligence of the hospital staff.

The police rushed to the spot and have begun an investigation into the matter. The parents and relatives are demanding to take strict against the hospital staff and doctors. Upon the demands of the irked parents and relatives, the police are believed to have registered a case.