3-member committee gets on toes to probe Simhachalam incident

Visakhapatnam: The committee constituted by the state government to probe into the tragic incident of wall collapse at Simhachalam temple on Chandanotsavam day launched the investigation on Thursday. A three-member committee was constituted by the state government to probe into the details of the unfortunate incident and dig out facts.

As a preliminary report is expected to be submitted within 72 hours, the three-member committee under the chairmanship of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar, EAGLE chief Ake Ravi Krishna, irrigation engineer in chief Venkateswara Rao reached Simhachalam uphill and launched the investigation.

As part of the probe, the committee members examined the quality of the wall constructed at the Rs 300 queue line and looked into other technical aspects. Along with district collector MN Harendhira Prasad and City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, officials from the endowments department, tourism and other departments visited the incident spot on Thursday.

However, who is going to be made responsible for the Simhachalam tragic incident needs to be seen. The recent stampede that occurred at Tirupati while waiting to collect tokens for darshan at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi killed six people. After the investigation, the state government took action against those responsible for the incident. This included transfer of Tirupati SP and suspension of a few police officials.

During his visit to Visakhapatnam to console the wall collapse victims of Simhachalam, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that instead of punishing the responsible officials in the stampede incident, the NDA government promoted them to higher positions.

Further, the former CM expressed concern over how Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is quick in forming committees but negligent in taking action against the erring officials.

As the inquiry into the wall collapse incident at Simhachalam is in progress, it may be noted that development works are going on at the shrine under the PRASAD scheme of the Central government. The wall that collapsed on the fateful day was also built by the same contractor.

When enquired, it is learnt that the contractor informed the committee that the wall was raised in such a short span following the pressure from the engineering officials. Whether the wall was constructed as part of the PRASAD scheme’s development works or not is also considered in the probe. The investigation involving engineering officials and contractors is likely to continue on Friday.