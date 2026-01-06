Lucknow Darshan’: A Ride Through Heritage, Safety and Good Governance

Lucknow | January 06 : In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of inclusive and responsible tourism, Lucknow has taken a significant step towards redefining its tourism experiences. The 'Lucknow Darshan' electric double decker bus service as flagged off by tourism minister Jaiveer Singh from 1090 chauraha, an iconic symbol of women's safty and empowerment.

The initiative offers tourists a unique opportunity to explore Lucknow’s rich historical, cultural and architectural heritage, while also gaining insight into the state government’s emphasis on social responsibility, safety and good governance. By integrating tourism with social awareness, ‘Lucknow Darshan’ seeks to present the capital not just as a heritage city, but as a model of progressive governance.

Two well-curated tour packages have been introduced under the initiative. The morning tour will operate from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, while the evening tour will run from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Ticket prices have been set at ₹400 per person for children aged 5 to 12 years and ₹500 per person for those above 12 years. The package also includes light refreshments for tourists.

To promote wider participation, a special 10% discount is being offered on bookings made until January 31st. Tickets can be conveniently booked online through the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation’s official website, upstdc.co.in.

Through ‘Lucknow Darshan’, the Uttar Pradesh government has reinforced its commitment to strengthening tourism as a vehicle for cultural pride, public safety and sustainable development, positioning Lucknow prominently on the national and international tourism map.