3 Siddhartha varsity students selected for softball championship

Vijayawada: Three students from Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed to be University) here have been selected to represent the JNTU-K Inter-Collegiate Men’s Softball team, according to vice-chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the selection trials were conducted on Wednesday at JNTU-Kakinada, where the students demonstrated outstanding performance and secured their places in the university team.

The selected students included K Narasimha of thesecond year ECE, J James, and M Anjen Kumar, both from the second year EEE.

The selected players will participate in the coaching camp from April 26 to May 2, as part of preparations for the Inter-University Softball tournament scheduled from May 4 to May 8 at Vikrama Simhapuri University in Nellore district. Prof P Venkateswara Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education, President M Rajayya, Secretary P Lakshmana Rao and Treasurer S Venkateswara Rao of Siddhartha Academy of General & Technical Education and the faculty congratulated the students and wished them great success in the upcoming national-level tournament.