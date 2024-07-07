3 smugglers arrested; 53 red sanders logs seized

Proddutur (YSR district) : Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 53 red sanders logs and arrested 3 smugglers and one motorcycles in Proddutur forest area in YSR district on Saturday.

On the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP Harshavardhan Raju and under the supervision of Task Force SP P Srinivas, Kadapa sub-control RSI Naresh along with his team started combing near Proddutur range of Khaji Peta forest division. When they came near Nagasani Palli range of Pothabhakthuni Bhavi, they observed that some of the smugglers were moving suspiciously. When the police personnel surrounded them, the smugglers tried to escape by leaving the vehicle.

But the police managed to nab 3 persons and others escaped. The task force personnel seized 53 logs from the accused. The arrested were identified as Guru Prasad (37), Venkatesh (24) and, Bathala Siva (25). Along with the logs, the police seized one motorcycle. A case was registered and investigation is on.