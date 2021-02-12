3 village volunteers win Sarpanch elections in Visakhapatnam

Amaravati: As many as three former village volunteers, tasked with distributing government services to the people, managed to win the Sarpanch posts in Visakhapatnam district in the recently concluded first phase of the Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Volunteers won the Sarpanch posts in the Melipaka village of Munagapaka Mandalam, Mangalapuram village of Bucchayyapeta Mandalam and Jamadulapalem of Kashimkota Mandalam.

Ainampudi Bhaskar Raju won the Sarpanch post in Melipaka, Padmarekha in Mangalapuram and Karaka Rajyalakshmi in Jamadulapalem.

Incidentally, the volunteers managed to impress upon the villagers through the contact they established with them while delivering government services.

Across the state, several volunteers took the electoral plunge in the recent elections.

Similarly, a Russia-educated young doctor contested the Sarpanch election in Guntur district recently.

Jada Jitin Dev, who was working as a doctor in Guntur town left his job to test his electoral prospects in his village Gopalamvaripalem.

This village falls under Chilakaluripeta rural.

Meanwhile, the state is poised to conduct the rest three phases of elections in the four-phase Panchayt polls.