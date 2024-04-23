  • Menu
30 Families from Udayagiri SC Colony Join YCP in Presence of Abhinav Reddy

In a show of support for the YSR Congress Party, 30 families from Udayagiri SC Colony in the Udayagiri nation took the oath of membership at the behest of Abhinav Reddy, son of YCP candidate Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy.

In a show of support for the YSR Congress Party, 30 families from Udayagiri SC Colony in the Udayagiri nation took the oath of membership at the behest of Abhinav Reddy, son of YCP candidate Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy. The joining ceremony took place at the residence of Mekapati in Brahmanapalli, Marripadu mandal, and was attended by local YCP leaders Arava Penchalaya, Allagadda Tirupathaiah, and Aronu.

During the ceremony, Abhinav Reddy welcomed the new members with scarves, symbolizing their allegiance to the party. The decision to join the YCP was a direct response to remarks made by Chandrababu, who was criticized for his derogatory comments towards the weaker sections, particularly the SC community.

The unity and support shown by the Udayagiri SC Colony members demonstrate a strong backing for the YCP in the upcoming elections. With the guidance of local leaders and the encouragement of Abhinav Reddy, the newly joined families are poised to make a significant impact in the political landscape of Udayagiri.

