30 students selected in job fair held in Gooty

Gooty (Anantapur district): A job fair was organised at PRR MBA College and Sri Sai Degree College in Gooty Municipality of Ananthapur district on Monday, under the auspices of Sri Balaji Education Society Chairman Palle Venkata Krishna Kishore Reddy.

Leading companies like Active and All Digi companies participated in this job fair, in which about 120 students participated.

The representatives of various companies Narahari, Praveen, E karar Ahmed conducted interviews and selected 30 talented people, said Sri Sai Campus CEO A Sriramulu, PRR MBA College Principal Dr Prasanna Kumar, Sri Sai Degree College Principal Dr Venkateswarlu Reddy, and SBES Placement Officer Baba.