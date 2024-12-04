300 students participate in sports contest for disabled

Ongole: Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya took part in International Disabled Persons Day event at the Collectorate’s Grievance Hall on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, collector emphasised the state government’s commitment to welfare and education for individuals with disabilities during the She said that as part of the International Disabled Persons Day event, they organised sports competitions for approximately 300 disabled students on December 2nd.

She said that they are establishing a special grievance mechanism for the disabled, implementing a unique recruitment process for differently-abled individuals, and providing laptops, touch phones, sewing machines, and three-wheeled bicycles to support participants.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha stressed that physical disability does not limit one’s potential or talent. She shared her 25-year experience working with differently-abled communities and encouraged participants to set specific goals and pursue them determinedly.

The event featured cultural performances, including a mime show by Chenchu Raju and a motivational song by Khasim Bi, which were well-received by attendees.

Several government officials and representatives from disability welfare organizations participated in the programme.