  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

300 water troughs to be built for livestock

300 water troughs to be built for livestock
x

Kurnool Collector P Ranjith Basha accompanied by MLA Dastagiri taking part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of water trough at Dinnadevarapadu village on Wednesday

Highlights

Each trough is expected to cost Rs 34,000

Kurnool: To alleviate the water scarcity faced by livestock and stray animals during the summer season, 300 water troughs are being constructed, announced District Collector P Ranjith Basha.

On Wednesday, the District Collector and Kodumur MLA performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a livestock water trough on the outskirts of Dinnedvarapadu village in Kurnool mandal.

The government is implementing this initiative across the State to provide drinking water for cattle, sheep, goats and other mute animals during summer, the Collector pointed out.

As part of this, 300 water troughs are being built in the district. Each trough costs approximately Rs 34,000, funded through the employment guarantee scheme. He instructed officials to complete the construction by April 10 to ensure their full utilisation during peak summer. Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri expressed his appreciation for the initiative, highlighting that, along with CC roads and water conservation projects under the employment guarantee scheme, the provision of drinking water for animals during summer is commendable.The event was attended by DWMA PD Venkata Ramanaiah, Kurnool rural tahsildar Ramesh and other officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick