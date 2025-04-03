Live
- Congress chief Kharge challenges Anurag Thakur: Prove allegations or resign
- Myanmar hit by 66 aftershocks following deadly earthquake
- If something is expunged no member should make issue out of it: RS Chairman
- AP Cabinet Meeting underway, discusses on key issues
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate up 31 pc at $1.3 billion in Q1
- 30 Supreme Court Judges submitted their declaration of assets
- PM Modi watches Thai Ramayan, Garba performance in Bangkok
- Reese Witherspoon Hands the ‘Elle Woods’ Baton to Lexi Minetree in New ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel
- Telangana Leaders Pay Homage to Freedom Fighter Doddi Komaraiah on His 98th Birth Anniversary
- HC allows ED to investigate MUDA case accused
300 water troughs to be built for livestock
Each trough is expected to cost Rs 34,000
Kurnool: To alleviate the water scarcity faced by livestock and stray animals during the summer season, 300 water troughs are being constructed, announced District Collector P Ranjith Basha.
On Wednesday, the District Collector and Kodumur MLA performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a livestock water trough on the outskirts of Dinnedvarapadu village in Kurnool mandal.
The government is implementing this initiative across the State to provide drinking water for cattle, sheep, goats and other mute animals during summer, the Collector pointed out.
As part of this, 300 water troughs are being built in the district. Each trough costs approximately Rs 34,000, funded through the employment guarantee scheme. He instructed officials to complete the construction by April 10 to ensure their full utilisation during peak summer. Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri expressed his appreciation for the initiative, highlighting that, along with CC roads and water conservation projects under the employment guarantee scheme, the provision of drinking water for animals during summer is commendable.The event was attended by DWMA PD Venkata Ramanaiah, Kurnool rural tahsildar Ramesh and other officials.