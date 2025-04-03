300 water troughs to be built for livestock

Kurnool: To alleviate the water scarcity faced by livestock and stray animals during the summer season, 300 water troughs are being constructed, announced District Collector P Ranjith Basha.

On Wednesday, the District Collector and Kodumur MLA performed the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the construction of a livestock water trough on the outskirts of Dinnedvarapadu village in Kurnool mandal.

The government is implementing this initiative across the State to provide drinking water for cattle, sheep, goats and other mute animals during summer, the Collector pointed out.

As part of this, 300 water troughs are being built in the district. Each trough costs approximately Rs 34,000, funded through the employment guarantee scheme. He instructed officials to complete the construction by April 10 to ensure their full utilisation during peak summer. Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri expressed his appreciation for the initiative, highlighting that, along with CC roads and water conservation projects under the employment guarantee scheme, the provision of drinking water for animals during summer is commendable.The event was attended by DWMA PD Venkata Ramanaiah, Kurnool rural tahsildar Ramesh and other officials.