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308 polling stations set up in Palnadu district
In Short
Palnadu District Collector Krithika Shukla completes preparations across 308 polling stations for municipal elections in Chilakaluripet, Sattenapalli, Macherla, and Vinukonda.
Narasaraopet: Palnadu district Collector Krithika Shukla stated that all necessary arrangements had been completed for the peaceful conduct of municipal elections in Chilakaluripet, Sattenapalli, Macherla and Vinukonda municipalities in the district.
She briefed the media about the election arrangements here on Saturday. She said that 308 polling stations were set up for the elections being held in four municipalities across the district and randomisation process of polling personnel had been completed.
Vehicles were arranged at distribution centres for transporting election personnel and polling materials, she added. Polling would be held on Sunday from 7 am to 5 pm.
Elaborate security arrangements had been made under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police to prevent any untoward incidents during the election process. She further stated that webcasting and live telecast facilities through CCTV cameras and video cameras had been arranged at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations.
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