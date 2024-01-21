30L unaccounted cash seized

Kadapa: Police recovered Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash from Syed Riyaz Mohammad near Palakonda crossroad in Kadapa on Saturday. RIMS police station CI K Ramachandra and SI V Narayana intercepted the vehicle at 11 am on the day and seized the money. They found the money without any supporting documents in the car of Syed Riyaz Mohammad, son of Maulana.