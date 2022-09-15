34,000 youth to take part in Agniveer recruitment rally

Nellore: Nellore district SP Ch Vijaya Rao said that around 34,000 youth from Guntur and Rayalaseema zones will be participating in the Agniveer Army Recruitment rally being held at AC Subba Reddy Stadium in Nellore from September 15 to 26.

The rally is being held for the first time in Nellore and more than 2,500 candidates will attend each day for the recruitment rally, he added.

He, along with Guntur Army Recruitment Officer Shahzad Kohli, participated in a coordination meeting with the officials on Wednesday after inspecting the arrangements for the event at the stadium. Vijaya Rao said that they were deputing 150 policemen for security purposes and asked them to follow the instructions of army officers for the rally.

He observed the functioning of CCTV cameras along with Colonel Kohli and Additional SP (AR) Srinivasa Rao, Traffic DSP Abdul Subhan and AR DSP Gandhi. The SP reviewed the preparations for the rally. He asked the officials concerned to issue tokens to the candidates coming for selection on a first-come-first-served basis on the premises of Government General Hospital located opposite the stadium.

He emphasised the need to guide the candidates using a public address system and ensure drinking water and other facilities at the venue. He said the police officers should work in coordination with the army officers and warned of disciplinary action in case of any negligence.

Colonel Kohli said the police and army personnel should work like brothers for the success of the recruitment rally. He said medical teams should be present round-the-clock to support the candidates and made it clear that selections are strictly based on talent and everyone should ensure justice to the participants. Kohli said they have already issued admission cards to the applicants and they should be allowed into the GGH premises after examining their papers and admission cards.

He also added that mobile phones are not allowed into the venue and candidates should be cleanly shaven. Police should plan for running races outside the stadium in case of rain, he said. Additional SP-Armed Reserve Srinivasa Rao said they would allow 3,000 candidates into the GGH where 10 compartments have been arranged on the premises to accommodate 300 candidates in each compartment. He said candidates will be allowed into the stadium after midnight on Wednesday. Army Recruitment Directors Colonel Sumaya, Colonel Deepak Kumar, CEO of SETNEL Pullaiah and others were present.